NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While the Fourth of July fireworks in downtown Nashville were canceled, downtown was still packed over the holiday weekend and many people were on rolling party buses.
Social media posts sent to News 4 show crowded party buses with plenty of alcohol and few masks. One video, posted July 1, shows a group of revelers drinking and dancing in close quarters aboard a party bus run by Extreme Party Nashville.
The company's owner, Parris McKinney Jr, told News 4's Nancy Amons that his company tries to follow the health department's guidelines, which include operating at 50% capacity and limiting the groups to more than 25.
As for a city-side mandate for everyone to wear masks, McKinney said that his trips require patrons to have a mask when they board.
"The staff is supposed to have masks and gloves on, and the people who come on are supposed to have masks on," McKinney told Amons. “But if they come in as a private group, then masks are optional to them. But we make them have it on them. Not wearing them, but on them.”
Amons asked the Metro Health Department what they thought of the video.
"A lot of us cringe," Brian Todd, a spokesperson for Metro Health Department, said.
The state regulates party buses, not the city. -
"Our hope is that they will wear masks. Our hope is that they will use social distancing," Todd said. “But, we don't have jurisdiction to have them do that.”
Metro's Transportation Licensing Department doesn't either.
They regulate pedal taverns, but not vehicles that carry more than 15 passengers. The city tried unsuccessfully to get the legislature to change the law to allow them to regulate what they call the "transportainment" industry, according to Billy Fields of the Metro Transportation licensing commission.
"We went to the legislature and we asked for permission. There were some committee meetings, but it didn't get out of committee and then the session ended with the COVID crisis," Fields said.
Todd said the age group that you see on the party busses is the age group that is getting COVID-19 more than any other and once infected, they spread it to an older and more vulnerable population.
