NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has a few tips to help those going to the NFL Draft. Whether you're local or coming into town, keep the following in mind as you head out this week.
Any outdoor event is going to come with safety risks and challenges, TDCI wants you to keep the following in mind when you head to the NFL Draft:
- Familiarize yourself with the locations of medical and safety tents.
- Know what items are and are not prohibited before you arrive.
- Use the buddy system. If attending with a friend or a family member, designate a person who you can trust to watch out for you and vice versa.
- Identify a place to meet friends in case you get split up or an emergency occurs.
- Report any suspicious persons to a member of security.
- Never pick up any packages or items that do not belong to you. Report any suspicious packages to a member of security.
If you're staying in a hotel, make sure to know the escape plan from your room. This can most often be found on the back of the door to your room. Make sure you choose a hotel that has both smoke alarms and fire sprinklers. If you hear an alarm, leave as quickly as you can and close doors behind you.
If you're planning to drive, here are a few safety tips to ensure you get to your destination safely. While Tennessee does not have a law against using your cellphone while driving, it is strongly encouraged not to do so. Put your vehicle in park before sending text messages or setting up your GPS. Obey posted signs and speed limits and watch out for pedestrians and scooters.
Never ever drink and drive. News4 has compiled a list of helpful links and phone numbers to help you get home or back to your hotel room safely.
If you're riding a scooter, always wear a helmet. Check your insurance to see if you're covered. Riding motorized scooters on sidewalks is illegal in Nashville, always operate them in the bike lane or right-hand lane when possible. Also, never use your phone or camera while operating a scooter. Always pay attention to the road and keep both hands on the scooter.
Avoid being the victim of theft and scams. Don't bring jewelry or valuables around large crowds. Keep your cash, wallets, and credit cards out of your back pocket and don't leave valuables in your car. Beware of credit card skimmers and notify police immediately if you suspect a skimmer is in place.
Avoid rental scams by checking reviews, verify the address of the rental, and consider looking for other options if the owner of the rental refuses to provide you with details about the rental.
As always, stay safe and notify your bank of any fraudulent activity immediately. Stay smart and have a good time.
