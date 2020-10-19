For seven months, we've been telling the stories of people impacted by this pandemic. Now, we're getting an update with a woman we met in April, whose story could not be more memorable.
It was six months ago, we first met Grace Good.
"I am struggling with this whole thing," she said, speaking to us at a house in Franklin. "It's my parents' house. I always come here when I'm going through a crisis which is now."
When the pandemic cancelled Grace's planned work, her parents Paul and Judy Good offered up their home as a place for her to continue. Do you remember what Grace does?
"When people ask what I do, I say, 'I'm a circus performer,'" laughed Grace. "They're like 'what?'"
"She went to MTSU," said Grace's mom, Judy Good. "We paid for the entire year of her credits. Didn't think she'd run away to the circus!"
"No matter how crazy I get, they still love me," Grace smiled.
Grace's parents helped her stream shows through Facebook and Twitter right from the family driveway. Grace hula-hooped fire, did an aerial act and more during her shows.
That was Grace then. Monday, we caught up with Grace at Plaza Mariachi.
"Six months ago, I was really freaked out trying to figure out, 'oh, do I get a job?'" Grace laughed.
Grace never stopped, and now the opportunities keeping coming. She's back performing on the Plaza Mariachi stage. She's performing live on the Tamron Hall Show on Thursday. Filmmakers Mitchell Maxwell and Monty Hobbs of Audio Drama Initiative are profiling Grace in a new series they're pitching to networks and streaming platforms. The series is to be called COVID America.
"The stories we're starting to find, they're stories of resilience, stories of hope," said Hobbs.
"She lost her audience," added Maxwell. "Then, she reinvented herself. I can't imagine there's anyone quite like Grace."
Six months ago, in a little driveway, a mom and dad gave a message.
"We had to get our bootstraps pulled up and our smile back on," said Judy Good.
Grace has done just that and is reaching new heights.
"If I were to talk to myself six months ago, I would say the same thing my parents are saying to me, 'keep going,'" said Grace. "Stay positive. The world is good."
