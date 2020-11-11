NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - College students are gearing up to come home for the holidays, and health experts are worried this visit could lead to more COVID-19 cases.
“If the student could be especially careful for the whole two weeks before they go back,” said Dr. William Schaffner, division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt. “Absolutely avoid large gatherings. Do the social distancing and the mask wearing very meticulously before they get home.”
That’s the first step you should take if you’re a student coming home for the holidays.
The next:
“It would be helpful to get the testing done as close to the time when they’re going home as possible,” Dr. Schaffner said. “The testing is useful, but it’s not perfect because it doesn’t tell you what will happen the day after, or the day after. But nonetheless, if it’s negative it does give you a sense of comfort.”
Once that student is home, Dr. Schaffner says, even though it’s hard, avoid hugs and kisses.
“Traditionally, for illnesses such as influenza, the holidays have been a time for spreading that virus,” he said. “That’s what we’re concerned about for both COVID and maybe influenza.”
“It’s a warm wonderful time, usually. That’s exactly the environment, I’m afraid, the virus enjoys.”
