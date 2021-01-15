GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - With cold temperatures and snow headed our way, a spot in Sumner County is preparing to help the less fortunate like they have for years.
With cold temperatures and snow headed our way, a spot in Sumner County is preparing to help the less fortunate like they have for years.
For five years, Stay Warm Shelter of Gallatin, located inside the First Baptist Church gym, has kept the homeless safe.
"In Gallati,n we have anywhere from 100 to 125," Deborah Alston, the founder of Stay Warm Shelter of Gallatin, said. "The Lord tells us to take care of the least of these."
Alston opens the gym in January and February every Friday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday. A perfect time and set up for the incoming cold weather.
"We kind of change this gym into a mini-hotel and a little restaurant to feed everybody and take care of everybody," Alston said.
Safety is priority number one.
Fortunately, the stay warm shelter isn't just a building at first Baptist church. If you don't come here, the help will come to find you around town.
"If they won't come to the shelter, I'll make sure I have extra blankets. I have food and stuff to make sure they eat and stay warm," Alston said. "I meet them where they are."
It's all possible with the help of those wanting to serve, such as Alston.
"We have to secure our funds with the shelter," Alston said. "God has taken little we had and blessed it mightily."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.