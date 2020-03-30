GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -- Sumner County officials say local hospitals are running out of space and are pleading with residents to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary to go outside to slow the pace of the coronavirus spread.

"One of the most concerning trends we've seen is an increase in our elderly population and specifically at the Gallatin center for rehab and healing. They continue to be very cooperative and protective of their residents and we appreciate that and want to do the same," said Dr. Lisa Piercey with the Tennessee Dept. of Health.

State leaders say as of Monday, 74 residents and 33 staff have tested posit for COVID-19 from the Gallatin Center for Rehab and Healing. Many of these patients are taking most of Sumner Regional Medical Center’s isolation beds to treat the virus.

“You know we've got 2 hospitals in this county that are practically full and that's not accounting for the new cases that's coming in,” said Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt.

Mayor Holt and other officials say many of the other nursing home patients with no symptoms or are negative are being sent to nearby hospitals like Hendersonville, Hartsford and others.

“You know if we can't slow this down we are going to have an issue pretty soon. And it's up to us to try to make alternate plans,” said Mayor Holt.

Holt reissued the county’s Safer at Home Declaration on Monday, echoing Governor Lee’s, saying residents are not doing enough to stop the spread.

“Until we bite the bullet and we make that sacrifice we are all susceptible to not only getting this but to carrying this around with us and spreading this so other will come infected.”