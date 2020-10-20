60 years ago, an iconic music venue played host to someone who became one of the most enduring voices in country music. Tuesday, that voice was honored in a whole new way.
"Good morning, everybody!" Jordan Barry shouted from the stage of Tin Roof.
In the bars of Broadway, Jordan plays a lot of old familiar favorites. She'll tell you nothing is quite like singing a song by Loretta Lynn.
"I love her story, like, coming from humble beginnings," said Jordan. "She, against all odds as a woman at the time, became one of the most profound songwriters. She played a heck of a guitar."
Jordan's heard that legendary story of how Loretta once slept in her car outside the Ryman before playing the Grand Ole Opry for the first time. Now, comes another big day for the Ryman and Loretta.
Loretta couldn't be there for the event Tuesday morning, but a statement from her was read.
It said in part, "Many years I stood on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium, and there's no place like it. Now, they're unveiling this statue in my honor. It's like I'm going to get to be there for many more years to come."
A Loretta Lynn statue was added to the Ryman's Icon Walk.
Just a few doors away, Jordan said in a hard year, it feels good to sing lyrics about strength by Loretta Lynn.
"I'm working about six, seven days a week in the middle of a pandemic," said Jordan. "We all have struggles and to see the story of where she came from, we need that kind of female power moves. I'm just happy to be a fan of hers. She's just an inspiration to all girl singers."
