NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Earl JT Gray, owner of Nashville's iconic Station Inn music venue, has died at 75.
Gray died Saturday less than two weeks after his birthday, the venue said in a post to Facebook.
Gray was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2020 and was named by the Grammys as an honored venue owner. Gray also presented the award for best country album.
"JT understood and appreciated greatly the love and support of the bluegrass community, musicians and fans who became family over the years," the venue wrote.
Gray bought the Station Inn in 1981. The venue says they will go dark today in his honor.
