NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Wednesday marks the first day of town halls across the state aimed at improving the public education funding strategy.

The Tennessee Department of Education organized these discussions to “spark localized conversations about student-based funding for public education in Tennessee and how to create a new strategy to best serve our students and ensure they are prepared for future success,” according to the announcement.

The town halls will take place at eight regional locations and will allow in-person attendance and will be livestreamed, as well.

Each town hall will begin with a brief introduction from the department and respective co-host, then dive into comments and feedback from in-person audience members.

For the locations and times of each meeting and to RSVP, click here.