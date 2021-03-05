NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Depending on where you live in Tennessee, you may hear tornado sirens going off this morning.

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Tennessee will conduct a statewide tornado drill.

Here in Nashville, you won't hear any sirens. The city was already scheduled to test the sirens on Saturday, so they'll stick with their original schedule.

The statewide drill was originally scheduled for Wednesday, on the one-year anniversary of the devastating Middle Tennessee tornadoes, but was pushed back to Friday.

