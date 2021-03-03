NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A statewide tornado drill scheduled as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week has been rescheduled for Friday.

The statewide drill was originally scheduled for 9:30 Wednesday morning, on the one-year anniversary of the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak, but has now been moved.

The drill will now happen at 9:30 a.m. Friday and includes a weather radio test.

The National Weather Service will still hold a virtual event recapping the 2020 tornadoes at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

