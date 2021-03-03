NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A statewide tornado drill scheduled as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week has been rescheduled for Friday.
The statewide drill was originally scheduled for 9:30 Wednesday morning, on the one-year anniversary of the deadly Middle Tennessee tornado outbreak, but has now been moved.
The statewide tornado drill was supposed to happen today, on the anniversary of the deadly tornadoes, but it has now been moved to Friday at 9:30 a.m. https://t.co/xr80XzlagB— Brittany Weiner (@brittweinerTV) March 3, 2021
The drill will now happen at 9:30 a.m. Friday and includes a weather radio test.
The National Weather Service will still hold a virtual event recapping the 2020 tornadoes at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Click here to register for that event.
