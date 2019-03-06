FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Mayor Ken Moore announced a new statewide initiative on Wednesday designed to include kids in the conversation about the opioid epidemic.
The initiative is called the Healthy Tennessee Challenge, calling on all high school students to make a video where they design their own action plan for educating people about the dangers of opioid abuse and campaigning to stay drug-free.
“The bottom line issue is that we cannot solve this opioid crisis without empowering our local communities, without empowering our kids,” said Dr. Manny Sethi, President of Healthy Tennessee. “They are the future leaders of tomorrow, so they have to have a voice in this.”
Winners will be chosen from East, Middle and West Tennessee and given a $2,000 prize to implement the prize they create.
