NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Several states are cracking down and setting restrictions for travelers including people coming from Tennessee.

The governors of Connecticut, New York and New Jersey expanded a joint travel advisory that was put in place last week.

With COVID numbers spiking across the country including in Tennessee, they’re advising travelers coming to Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey to voluntarily quarantine for 14 days.

As of Tuesday, the following states were on the travel advisory:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Louisiana

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nevada

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

At Nashville International Airport on Tuesday, travelers have not seen flights be immediately canceled because of these restrictions yet. News 4 talked with travelers while they aren’t going to the northeast, they have been tourists who said they came to BNA because we were open.