NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee will receive an additional 40,000 doses of the Moderna, Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said Monday.
The first shipments of the Moderna vaccine arrived in the state on Monday and Piercey administered the first vaccination to an EMS member in Rutherford County.
The first shipments of Moderna all arrived intact.
Next Monday pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS will go inside long-term care facilities to administer the vaccine to both staff and residents.
The commissioner addressed what size of populations would need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
“We’re shooting for 70 to 80 percent,” said Piercey. “Because this is a new virus, we do not know exactly what herd immunity will be. Some viruses are higher than that. We’re shooting for the 70 to 80 percent range.”
By the end of the year the state hopes to have vaccinated 200,000 Tennesseans.
