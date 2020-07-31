NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee and state officials have said they believe the best place for kids in in school.
The state has a number of plans in place to keep everyone safe when they return to school, including a year's supply of PPE for all 80,000 teachers.
However, the state health commissioner says if there is a coronavirus case within a school, the state will not share that information.
"I think it's highly implausible that in the age of communication and information that we have that it will be a secret if any case comes in a school," said Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey.
"The department will not be publishing that list but I fully expect schools will be able to tell parents and it will be their responsibility."
News4 has learned that the state will not be collecting the information from districts, citing patient privacy as the reason.
