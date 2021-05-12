NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health announced Wednesday it will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15 years on Friday.

This is following the decision by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to recommend to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration that the Pfizer vaccine be made available to children ages 12-15 years. The vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19. Prior to the decision, the Pfizer vaccine was only approved for individuals age 16 and above.

“We have been anticipating this decision for several weeks, and I am thrilled we can begin offering the Pfizer vaccine to children in this age group,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey in a news release. “As a mother and a pediatrician, I believe this to be safe and effective for children and I hope other parents across the state are relieved to learn this option is available. Our local health departments have been working ahead in preparation for this decision, and vaccine supply is available.”

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines continue to be available to individuals age 18 and older.

Those seeking vaccination should visit the Vaccine Finder website to find a list of locations and the vaccine brands they provide. The site includes a listing of local health departments and other approved vaccine providers across the state.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are two-dose vaccines, and it’s important to receive the second dose for maximum protection against COVID-19.

Local health departments operated by the state will be able to vaccinate children ages 12-15 years beginning Friday. Individuals are able to request appointments online. When making an appointment, individuals under the age of 18 should select a Pfizer vaccine appointment time. Health departments also accept walk-ins.

Individuals may also schedule an appointment with a local vaccine provider by visiting the state’s COVID-19 site or the Vaccine Finder website. Many local providers also accept walk-ins.

Click here for information regarding vaccine recommendations and guidelines from ACIP.