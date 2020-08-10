NASHVILLE (WSMV) - It's week two of virtual learning for Metro Schools students and there's a new resource for any student who might need some extra help.
The free Homework Hotline launches today.
The hotline is a state-wide service and is an opportunity for you to get free one-on-one tutoring for your student.
Teachers are available Mondays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Click here for some Metro Schools updates and a recap of last week's virtual learning.
