NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Grieving over the death of someone you love is already a hard process, let alone thinking of the many things you’ve got to take care of after they pass.
“People don’t want to have a hard conversation with their loved ones about death, about life insurance in the wake of someone’s passing,” Walters said.
“It’s a free consumer tool that connects Tennesseans with unclaimed life insurance policies and annuities,” Walters said.
Spokesperson Kevin Walters is spreading the word about the state’s Life Insurance Locator Policy Service.
“It’s essentially a free service that connects consumers with life insurance benefits that you may not know about,” Walters said.
This is how it works, if you have a loved one who passes and you want to find out about their life insurance policy, the locator will locate the benefits and annuities that could be owed to you and your relatives.
“You can make a request online. tn.gov/commerce. You can make a request through us and through the NAIC. And you have to provide documentation that you are a beneficiary. And they will do a search for you of all the insurance companies in Tennessee and elsewhere that your loved one may have a policy with” Walters said.
It’s been effective too. Over $7.4 million in claim amounts of life insurance benefits of annuities have been located for Tennesseans so far this year. Walters says they just wants you to be prepared.
“Ultimately, the life insurance policy was something that your loved one put in place to care for you, your family in the wake of their passing. It’s a thing that they wanted to do to protect and take care of their relatives going forward,” Walters said.
