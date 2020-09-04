NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - After weeks of back and forth, Governor Bill Lee's team appears to be on board with a plan to release school coronavirus data.
The hesitation to share case numbers was due to concern for patient's health records.
But after weeks of pressure and approval from doctors, state officials say they will now share the information.
"Protecting identifiable information is important," said Dr. Penny Schwinn. "We've worked closely with attorneys, and the governor has made the Department of Education aware of our plan to release data while protecting personal privacy."
The data detailing school infections of the coronavirus will be released online and will reflect two weeks of data at a time.
Officials say it will also keep track of how many students are learning, either remotely, hybrid or in the classroom.
It will also list which county the student lives in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.