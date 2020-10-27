NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee's Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee's grand divisions on Saturday in an ongoing effort to curb rising case rates in Tennessee's rural areas.
Saturday's testing is free to those who want to receive a test. Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m. until noon, local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received test.
Saturday's testing locations include:
- Crockett County: Alamo Christian Church, 1550 TN-88, Alamo, TN
- Fayette County: Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN
- Smith County: Smith County Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, TN
- Wilson County: Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 E. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN
- Grainger County: Grainger County Health Department, 185 Justice Center Dr., Rutledge, TN
- Johnson County: Johnson County High School, 510 Fairground Lane, Mountain City, TN
Tennessee National Guard medics and TDH personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test.
Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested. The information is also available online.
