NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee has issued a proclamation declaring September as College Savings Month in Tennessee.
State Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr. and the TNStars College Saving 529 Program are giving away three $529 scholarships this month.
The College Savings Month Proclamation states that the national student loan debt has surpassed $1.5 trillion.
One way families can help avoid the student loan debt is by opening a 529 college savings account.
The TN Stars College Savings 529 Program was created to encourage Tennessee families to save and invest for the future cost of higher education in a tax-advantaged way.
Families can open an account with as little as $25 to start.
Research shows that students with dedicated savings for college are approximately seven times more likely to attend college than children with no dedicated account.
TNStars offers quality investment options at a low cost so families can save more money for college. Even small, consistent contributions to a 529 account can make a big impact over time.
“It’s important to start saving early, so that compounding interest works for you rather than against you with student loans,” said Lillard in a news release.
Money invested in a TNStars account grows tax-free when used for qualified higher education expenses, including tuition, room and board, books, computers and more.
Tennessee residents age 21 and older can enter the scholarship giveaway online on behalf of a child 15 or under through Sept. 30.
Winners will be announced on Oct. 1 and scholarship money will be deposited to a TNStars account.
