There is a lot to worry about on election day: polling machines, weather, and these days, hacking.
The state has been working for months with a team of 10 IT professionals and they'll be working overtime Tuesday to make sure hackers don't try to take down the state's election results website.
"So we have very smart people trying to prevent that from happening," said election administrator Mark Goins.
Goins said they also don't want hackers changing the results they post online.
It wouldn't actually affect who wins, but it would create a lot of confusion and mistrust.
"It's probably 25 to 30 percent of my time, each day, just making sure we're protecting voter data," said Goins.
Along with hacking, the state was also preparing for "crashing" by boosting the website's server capacity online.
"We've prepared for an extremely high amount of traffic tomorrow," said Goins.
