NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The state has stopped distribution of free reusable masks to county health departments while inquiring further into application of the substance Silvadur on the material.
"We have paused further distribution of the masks to county health departments while we gather more information," Tennessee Unified Command said in a statement.
The state has paused further distribution of free, reusable masks to county health departments while further inquiring into application of the substance Silvadur. The county health departments will no longer be distributing the masks until more data is available.— Rutherford County TN (@RutherfordTn) June 2, 2020
Unified Command said it has distributed 3.2 million of the 5 million masks order to health departments across the state.
Renfro Corporation, based in North Carolina with a plant in Tennessee, supplied a fact sheet that said the masks were OK to wear.
"Renfro’s face masks are made in accordance with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for nonsurgical masks.
The face masks comply with the FDA EUA issued on April 24, 2020.
Similar to face masks manufactured by other companies, the Renfro face masks utilize DuPont’s SILVADUR™ 930 FLEX Antimicrobial. SILVADUR™ 930 FLEX Antimicrobial is an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered antimicrobial widely used for inhibiting microbial growth in order to reduce odor on textiles and garments. SILVADUR™ 930 FLEX Antimicrobial is not registered for the control of viruses. SILVADUR™ 930 FLEX Antimicrobial has been registered for more than ten years for use in textiles and garments, including those that come in close contact with the face and body, such as pillow cases, sheets, jackets, towels, and athletic wear.
Recent news articles incorrectly identified and made inaccurate statements regarding the type of Silvadur used in the Renfro face masks.
Renfro face masks utilize DuPont’s SILVADUR™ 930 FLEX Antimicrobial (EPA Reg. No. 464-785). The news articles erroneously provided links to a different EPA Registration for SILVADUR TM (EPA Reg. No. 707-313)."
The Metro Nashville Public Health Department halted distribution of the masks on Saturday after receiving 180,000 from the state.
According to the health department, the decision was made out of caution and "will allow Metro Health officials to learn more about the masks from state officials."
Williamson County announced on Monday it would halt distribution of the masks.
The Williamson County Health Department has suspended distribution of the cloth masks made available by the Governor’s Unified Command until more information is available from state health officials regarding the advisability of use of these particular masks.— Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (@WCTNEMA) June 1, 2020
The Shelby County Health Department also announced Monday it would stop distributing the masks.
The Shelby County Health Department said Monday that the black, knitted face masks provided by the state of Tennessee have been treated with a chemical called Silvadur, an anti-microbial agent applied to fabrics to reduce growth of bacteria that cause odor.
Trace amounts of Silvadur are applied to the fabric and the chemical diminishes each time the mask is washed, the department said in a news release.
The health department has stopped distributing the masks “until more information is made available about Silvadur.”
North Carolina-based Renfro Corp., a sock manufacturer, secured an a $8.2 million, no-bid contract for more than 5 million masks for distribution for free in Tennessee.
Contributing: Associated Press
