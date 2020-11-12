NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group will open drive through COVID-19 testing sites in each of Tennessee’s grand divisions on Saturday, continuing the effort to curb rising COVID-19 cases in rural counties.
Saturday’s testing events are free to those who want to receive a COVID-19 test.
The testing locations are as follows:
- Bedford County: Iglesia Nueva Vida, 1304 Madison St., Shelbyville, TN
- Giles County: Old Elliot-Popham Building, 1225 E. College St., Pulaski, TN
- Hardin County: Hardin County Fairgrounds, 1019 Clifton Rd., Savannah, TN
- Bradley County: Bradley County Health Department, 201 Dooley St., Cleveland, TN
Testing sites will be open from 9 a.m.-noon, local time, and will stay open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests.
Tennessee National Guard medics and Department of Health personnel will be at each rural testing site to collect nasal swabs from those who voluntarily agree to a COVID-19 test.
Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.
