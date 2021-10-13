ROBERTSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - State Senator Kerry Roberts (R-Springfield) will be riding his bike 100 miles from Springfield to Waverly in order to raise money and awareness for the Waverly flood victims.
According to news partner Smokey Barn News, the ride will take place on Sunday, October 31.
“Waverly and Humphreys County have a special place in our hearts,” said Sen. Roberts. “Dianne (his wife) and I started visiting here soon after the new Senate districts were announced in 2012 and we were quickly adopted into the Humphreys County family. As the Governor and I toured Main Street the day after the flood, it was all I could do to hold back the tears. The ravaging effects of raging waters were beyond my imagination.”
Roberts wanted to remind Tennesseans that this area is still in need of support for both direct and indirect flood victims.
“Seeing these businesses on the brink reminds Dianne and me of the heartache we experienced after the Nashville flood of 2010.” Roberts continued, “We owned bicycle stores. None were flooded, but in the months that followed people were rebuilding their homes, businesses, and lives. Simply put, bicycles weren’t priorities. We eventually lost our business, an indirect casualty of the rising waters.”
On Halloween, residents of Waverly and Humphreys County will gather at 5:30 p.m. to support their local businesses on Main Street, along with trick-or-treat for the children.
Anyone that may wish to donate to the flood victims and help Robert support his constituents can do so by following this link.
You can also mail in your donation directly to United Way of Humphreys County, PO Box 212, Waverly, Tennessee 37185.
