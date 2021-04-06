NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Bill passed the state senate that would have teachers reach out to parents and tell them 30 days in advance about curriculum involving sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill would allow for parents to write a request for the student to be excused from the lessons and have an alternate lesson.
"It's anti-intellectual to say we don't want to learn about certain things," said Dr. Marisa Richmond, who teaches history and women's and gender studies at MTSU.
She said the bill creates a situation that could be very hard for LGBTQ students.
"To say there's something wrong with your community, there's something wrong with you, it does create a stigma," said Richmond. "It does create a sense of shame."
A representative for the bill's sponsor, Senator Paul Rose, told News4 Rose wasn't available to comment on Tuesday. Before the vote, both Rose and co-sponsor Senator Mark Pody spoke about why they wanted to see the bill passed.
"Give parents a much-needed voice," said Rose.
"It's not up to governments," said Pody. "It's not our role to dictate how and what a parent would say is appropriate for their children."
Richmond believes legislation like this could have consequences for Tennessee.
"More and more businesses are going to bypass Tennessee," she said. "We lose that economic investment. We lose those tax dollars."
