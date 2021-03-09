NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New resolution allows voters to change the way Tennessee's Attorney General is selected passed yesterday.
In a 25-7 vote, Senate Joint Resolution 1 passed calling for a more transparent nomination process. Now, the Tennessee Supreme Court has to nominate an individual, followed by a confirmation vote of the nominee by a majority of both houses in the Tennessee General Assembly.
In 1870, The Tennessee Constitution originally elected judges by citizen voters. The resolution led by Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ken Yager (R-Kingston) is a return to giving voters a role in the supreme court and attorney general appointments.
Yager said, "It is consistent with the intentions of the authors of our State Constitution who wanted officials directly elected by the people to have a role in the appointment."
Once the nomination is made, the legislature would have 60 days to go through the confirmation process. If the candidate is rejected, then the court would have 60 days to make another nomination.
The resolution now goes to the House of Representatives where it must also receive a two-thirds majority. Once approved by the House, it will go to Tennessee voters in 2022 where it must receive a majority of votes cast in the gubernatorial election.
