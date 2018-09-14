The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance is urging everyone to be on the alert for any price gouging in the area.
As evacuees move into the state, they want to make sure the prices are fair.
It’s illegal to raise the prices of essential goods and services in response to a natural disaster.
If you see any price gouging, take a picture and report it to the state.
Penalties for price gouging are about $1,000 per violation.
