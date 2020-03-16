NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All 27 Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology are on extended spring break for students this week with in-person classes canceled for the week of March 16 as a result of the Coronavirus situation, the Tennessee Board of Regents announced on Sunday night.
Several TCATs had planned on resuming classes Monday because several are located in smaller towns and cities with no confirmed COVID-19 cases and because many technical college courses requires hands-on instruction and learning. Other TCATs had already extended last week’s spring break for another week.
However, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings asked all TCAT presidents on Sunday afternoon to extend spring break for at least another week and cancel all in-person classes this week. Students were notified through the colleges’ websites, email and alert systems, and social media.
“As we said last week, the safety, health and welfare of our students, faculty, staff and their families are always our top priorities, in addition to our mission of student success and workforce development,” Tydings said in a news release. “Health authorities are emphasizing the need for social distancing and other measures to try to limit the spread of this disease. We think this step is an important one to take.”
In addition to the technical colleges, 11 of Tennessee’s 13 public community colleges are either on spring break or extended spring break this week as they prepare for temporary online delivery of classes starting March 23. Walters State Community College will launch its online classes starting Monday (March 16) and Cleveland State Community College on Wednesday (March 18).
All students should monitor their colleges’ websites, email and alert systems for updates.
