NASHVILLE (WSMV) - State Representative Brandon Ogles (R-District 61) is pushing forward a bill that will put a school resource officer in every public school in Tennessee.
The $40 million plan being considered is reportedly gaining ground with lawmakers in the state house. Ogles, a representative from Williamson County, said the bill is important.
"Our children are our most valuable asset and their safety should be a top priority statewide," Rep. Ogles told News4 in a statement.
The bill will still need to be given to the Senate for review and to Governor-Elect Bill Lee.
