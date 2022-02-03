NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new bill is trying to change how we address flood preparedness in our state.
Call 4 Action Reporter Caresse Jackman has been working on this story too. She sat down one on one with State Rep. Jay Reedy about this new bill and why it's personal for him.
It's because he represents Humphreys and Houston counties. Areas where the deadly floods happened back in August.
The bill establishes a task force comprised of representatives from the governor's office, agencies such as TEMA, economic community development, academic scholars, and community leaders.
They're going to be studying and analyzing flood mitigation together to say how do we fix this and what needs to be done on the front end to help prevent flooding from impacting Tennesseans.
Rep. Reedy talked about the need for this analysis He said his hope is to prevent loss of life by getting this done and finally getting everyone in the same room at the same table. News 4 asked Reedy why he was so passionate about this bill.
"Because of the eight years, I've been here. Seeing a continuing problem. Having a field day with elected officials in Houston, Humphreys-spending a half-day in each county," Reedy said. "Listening to concerns, saying sooner or later if we don't do something about this. Some lives are gonna be lost, and that's what's unfortunate took place."
"It hits home for you?" Caresse Jackman said. "Yeah, it's friends, it's neighbors. It's people you go to church with. You see it!"
Another thing they're going to look into is how they get the funds to address flood mitigation. Again, because we know living here in Middle Tennessee, the financial toll flooding can have on everyone's lives.
Reedy told News 4 this task force plans on submitting a final report of its findings and recommendations to the government operations committee of the house of representatives no later than July 1, 2024.
To read the full bill, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.