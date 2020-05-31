NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - At least one lawmaker spent hours cleaning up after the violence and damage in Nashville on Saturday night.
State representative Jason Powell cleaned up graffiti off a plaque in front of the State Capitol.
Powell told News 4 he’s spent years cleaning antiques and knew he could help get the capitol back to normal.
"Even though you might be upset, mad, I’m mad, I’m upset, it’s not an excuse to destroy or to face public property," Powell said. "At the end of the day this belongs to the people of the state and that’s why I’m out here just making sure that we repair property that was damaged."
Because of the tornadoes and storm damage in the spring, this is the third time Powell said he has been cleaning up the community this year. He added he hopes the trend will not have to continue.
