NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The struggle to find affordable daycare is real and overwhelming, but Tennessee is taking steps to improve access for parents.
Beginning next month, the state will raise reimbursement rates for all providers who take part in the child care certificate program.
It helps provide care for families who might struggle to afford it otherwise.
Currently about 1,500 providers participate, but 4,200 are eligible.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services hopes by raising the rates, more providers will join the program. That manes more choices for families seeking quality child care.
“Parents need to feel a level of comfort when they drop their children off in a daycare,” said Danielle W. Barnes, Department of Human Services Commissioner. “This will give parents more options and more availability to early, quality childhood education.”
Providers will receive 20 to 35 percent weekly increases, depending on the age of the children.
This marks the first rate increase for child care providers since 2008.
