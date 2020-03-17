NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The state of Tennessee Department of Health has set up a public information line to help answer questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
From 10AM to 10PM residents can call 877-857-2945 with questions.
When the information line first launched, the volume of calls was unpredictable at the time. After receiving an average of 900 calls per day, and since many calls did not go through, the state has added a second call center to handle the volume.
The state has a lot of information is available online through the TN Dept. of Health website dedicated to COVID-19.
