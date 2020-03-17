A sign indicating the office is closed is posted following a two-week closure of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) building and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) field office because of an employee who may be infected with the novel coronavirus in Tukwila, Washington on March 3, 2020. - The US death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic rose to seven on March 3 after authorities confirmed that a nursing home patient who died last week was infected with the disease. All seven US deaths from COVID-19, as the virus is called, have been in Washington state.