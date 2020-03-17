US-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS

A sign indicating the office is closed is posted following a two-week closure of a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) building and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) field office because of an employee who may be infected with the novel coronavirus in Tukwila, Washington on March 3, 2020. - The US death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic rose to seven on March 3 after authorities confirmed that a nursing home patient who died last week was infected with the disease. All seven US deaths from COVID-19, as the virus is called, have been in Washington state.

 JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The state of Tennessee Department of Health has set up a public information line to help answer questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

From 10AM to 10PM residents can call 877-857-2945 with questions.

When the information line first launched, the volume of calls was unpredictable at the time. After receiving an average of 900 calls per day, and since many calls did not go through, the state has added a second call center to handle the volume.

The state has a lot of information is available online through the TN Dept. of Health website dedicated to COVID-19.

Complete Coverage:

Tennessee now has 73 confirmed cases of COVID-19
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.