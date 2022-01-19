NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee’s volunteer fire departments will be receiving an influx of new equipment in 2022.
Stemming from legislation approved by Governor Bill Lee and the General Assembly in 2019, the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program earmarks funds to improve the performance of the state’s departments and better prepare firefighters protect their communities and each other.
When it launched in 2020, the program injected $500,000 in grants to 41 volunteer fire departments. The amount was increased to $1 million for 2022.
“We are grateful for the leadership of Governor Bill Lee and the General Assembly who increased the amount of funding to $1 million in order to help provide more support to Tennessee volunteer departments and their communities,” said Tennessee State Fire Marshal and TDCI Commissioner, Carter Lawrence. “This program supports Governor Lee’s vision of strengthening Tennessee’s rural communities by providing more resources for our volunteer fire departments so that can help save lives and protect property.
To receive funds, eligible fire departments must apply to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) and Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO). The program will start taking applications on January 18.
For more information on the grant program, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.