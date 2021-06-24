NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced a man has been booked and jailed for the murder of 19-year-old Jacques A. Smith.
Police said 48-year-old prison inmate, James T. Manning, was brought to Nashville and booked on a first-degree murder charge for killing Smith.
Police said the fatal shooting took place 25 years ago inside Smith's home on Little Hamilton Street where Manning shot Smith in the head multiple times.
An investigation by Homicide-Cold Case Detective Mike Roland led to the indictment of Manning who has been serving time at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center for aggravated rape that he was convicted for back in the late 1990s.
Smith was found dead on June 11, 1996, and robbery is suspected as a possible motive.
