Last school year about 500 Tennessee schools did not have school resource officers, but that's about to change because governor Bill Lee just approved a $40 million grant to put one in every school.
"They're a mentor. They're security and they're a role model for students," said Brice Allen with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
Unfortunately, S.R.O's can't be everywhere at once, which is why the state is now going a step further, assessing the security measures schools have in place.
"We looked at access management in the schools. We looked at lighting in the schools, locks. We looked at the traffic systems in and out of the schools, security systems," said Allen.
News4 wanted to know which Tennessee schools are the most vulnerable and what the problems are.
"Unfortunately, I can't release the information in our assessment program, the reason being, is we try to keep it confidential. We don't want someone out there identifying or recognizing vulnerabilities in the school," said Allen.
The assessments will continue throughout the school year.
Homeland security officials hope the security changes will slow a threat down or stop it all together.
Meanwhile parents are resting a little easier tonight.
"I'm very happy about it. At least people are concerned. People are trying to do whatever they can," said Ahsen Chaudhry.
"I think that's great for the safety of the kids that are in the harsh areas and stuff like that. I think it will be great for them," said parent Cornelius Perkins.
State officials said, based on what they've asseessed so far, some schools need to improve things like surveillance and video control.
They also need to have better documentation for security procedures and need to be doing more security drills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.