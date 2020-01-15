NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Long lines at driver service locations around Tennessee are causing big headaches for people trying to get their Real I.D. driver's license.
People planning to fly in October 2020 have only more nine months before a new federal law requires a Real I.D. to be shown, otherwise people can show a passport.
Tennessee state leaders got an update Wednesday from the Department of Safety on how Real I.D. is being implemented.
Six months into Real I.D. being offered, many going to driver service locations are seeing long lines with over an hour wait, according to Assistant Commissioner of Driver Services Paula Shaw. The average wait time across Tennessee is 1 hour, 7 minutes, some see longer times in more heavily populated areas.
Shaw said that many are waiting because 40% of residents looking to renew their driver’s license are going to 11 of the state’s 47 driver service centers.
Those locations include:
- Summer Avenue, Memphis
- Shelby Drive, Memphis
- Hart Lane, Nashville
- Hickory Hollow, Nashville
- Clarksville
- Franklin
- Murfreesboro
- Lebanon
- Bonny Oaks, Chattanooga
- Gallatin
Many who come in are also not checking to make sure they have the proper documents to get the Real I.D.
Tennessee added 80 additional workers to driver services in 2019 to help with lines, even adding some employees who help make sure people are bringing the correct documents.
State officials said they're working hard to update an entire state system in a short time frame, but more could have been done before Real I.D. was offered.
"Technology would be great. Obviously, it would’ve been great if some of that was in place before we started," said Tennessee Sen. Becky Massey, R-Knoxville, chairwoman of the Transportation and Safety Committee Chairwoman. "But you can’t go back and say we should’ve done this. We are where we are this is the hand we have now."
Since Real I.D. started to be offered, driver services leaders said less than 500,000 people who have renewed their licenses got the Real I.D. Wait times at service centers have gone from an average of 38 minutes to over an hour.
“Sometimes ours pale in comparison really to some states,” said Shaw.
Transportation and safety officials said other states are operating faster. Now officials are looking to new technology, like scheduling opportunities and even text updates to your phone, which residents could see as early as February after testing is complete.
“It would allow you that opportunity to stay in your car to wait for the message and move into the center,” said Shaw.
Shaw said they are looking where they can add space and computer resources at locations to potentially bring in more employees as needed.
Some residents are opting to go to county clerk offices that offer Real I.D., but even clerks said they’re seeing lines grow.
