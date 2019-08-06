State officials spent the morning at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday touting new numbers from the U.S. Travel Association.
According to the group, Tennessee is outpacing the rest of the country when it comes to travel.
In 2018, 119 million people from around the country visited Tennessee and spent $22 billion, good news for people who live here.
“The revenue generated from tourism this past year added $50 million to tax revenues that the state receives, half that money goes to public school funding,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.
State officials said tourism fueled almost 190,000 jobs for Tennesseans.
Tourism is Tennessee’s second-largest industry.
Gun control
In addition to tourism, Lee spoke about several topics during a media availability following the press conference.
The governor was asked about gun control legislation in the wake of the mass murders in El Paso, TX, and Dayton, OH, over the weekend.
Lee said the problem didn’t happen overnight, so answers won’t come quickly. However, he went on to say he’s working on it.
“We are looking at options and there are a lot of them,” said Lee. “There are a lot of things being talked about, as they should be. Those tragic heartbreaking events require that we look at things seriously.”
Nashville Mayor David Briley is also calling on Lee and state lawmakers to act.
In a tweet this afternoon, the mayor called on members of the state House and Senate to pass a red flag law.
In the wake of mass shootings like Dayton and El Paso, we need more than just thoughts and prayers to move forward. I'm calling on @TNHouseGOP, @TNSenateGOP and @GovBillLee to pass a Red Flag Law to keep guns out of the hands of dangerous individuals. https://t.co/gZ00NvymGM— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) August 6, 2019
Rep. David Byrd
Lee also made it clear he is not going to weigh in on the future of state Rep. David Byrd.
Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, submitted a bill on Monday to have a vote to remove Byrd from office during a special session to decide a new House Speaker later this month.
Byrd, R-Waynesboro, is accused of abusing teenage girls during his time as a basketball coach at Wayne County High School.
Up to this point, all Lee has said is the representative needs to answer to his accusers.
“That’s up to the House on that. I’ve made several statements on that,” Lee told reporters. “It’s time for him to answer, but the House will have to deal with that. I have nothing to add to that process.”
The governor was asked twice if he thought Byrd should be removed from office. One time he ignored it. The second time he did not give a yes or no answer.
Johnson’s hope is for the bill is to add a Byrd vote to the upcoming special session.
Sports betting
Lee was also asked about sports betting in Tennessee.
The governor said he has a list of names for potential candidates for the gambling commission, but they have not been vetted yet.
Lee also said that while he didn’t agree with the legislation, it’s not hindering his decision to have sports betting in Tennessee.
“There’s a lot of appointments to make, and we have a lot of names,” said Lee. “We want to make sure the process is good and we want to make sure we make the vest best selections, and we will make them before they have to be made.”
The General Assembly passed the bill during the last session.
The governor has 10 days to either sign the bill into law, veto the bill or allow the bill to become law without a signature.
Lee allowed the bill to become law without his signature.
