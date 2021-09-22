NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn plan to share the data found on the state's education program and the emergency relief fund for schools.
Tennessee was granted $4.5 billion that would go towards learning loss across the state.
The money is to be used for schools from kindergarten to high school from March 2020 through Fall of 2023.
Each school district was asked to come up with a plan for how they would use the funds for their students.
Governor Lee and Commissioner Schwinn previously stated that the goal would be to focus on ensuring students are reading on track by the third grade.
During the meeting today, they also plan to discuss the findings on Summer learning camps.
The press conference will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. New4 will be in attendance and will bring updates on-air and online.
