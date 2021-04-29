NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper will present his vision, policy priorities, and budget plan for 2022 during a speech on Thursday morning.
Cooper will deliver his State of Metro Address at 10:30 a.m. The speech will be streamed by clicking here.
Cooper is expected to talk about his policy and budget priorities for the 2022 fiscal year as well as his post-pandemic vision.
