A State of Emergency in Place in Tennessee has been declared because of widespread flooding issues and severe weather throughout the state, according to a news release.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency activated the Tennessee Emergency Management Plan.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is asking Tennesseans to follow the instructions of emergency officials and stay on alert due to rising flood waters and the potential for more severe weather Saturday afternoon.
“Our departments and agencies are monitoring the ongoing weather developments in our state and they are coordinating to be fully prepared,” Lee said in a news release.
Lee was attending meeting in Washington, CD, this weekend connected with the National Governor’s Association. He is cutting his trip short and coming home Saturday afternoon to better monitor the situation.
The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at McGavock High School due to the flooding.
TEMA is working with state and local officials through the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville to monitor the weather situation, stay in contact with key information sources such as the National Weather Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and address any local need requests.
Besides TEMA staff, SEOC personnel include Emergency Service Coordinators from the Tennessee departments of Agriculture, Commerce and Insurance, Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Health, Human Services, Military, Safety, and Transportation, along with representatives from the American Red Cross and State Fire Marshall’s Office.
“Everyone should pay close attention to weather forecasts today and have multiple ways to receive weather watches and warnings,” said TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan in a news release. “Those who may have experienced any storm or flooding damage already should contact their county emergency management agencies to report issues, contact their insurance agencies, and keep track of any repairs they make.”
Other flooding response preparations are being made, including:
- The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is coordinating among state, local, and industry resources to identify immediate emergency agricultural and livestock needs and will work with the USDA to assess farm damages in the coming weeks.
- The Tennessee National Guard has readied aviation and boat resources for response and has sandbagging equipment and troops and airmen available to help if needed.
- The Fire Marshall’s Office and the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Mutual Aid System are coordinating potential mutual aid requests and readying swift-water rescue teams for potential deployment.
- TDEC is communicating with water and wastewater systems to ensure infrastructure is not impacted or damaged.
- USACE and the Tennessee Valley Authority are communicating the status of their dam projects and storage and flows along the rivers and tributaries to TEMA, and USACE Nashville has activated their flood monitoring unit and is actively working to ensure the best balance for safeguarding infrastructure, property and materials.
Overton and Moore counties in Middle Tennessee have issued a state of emergency because of flooding in those counties.
A cold front is already making its way through West Tennessee on Saturday and will bring with it the chance for thunderstorms, damaging winds, and the possibility of tornadoes. Flooding will continue to pose a threat as flood warnings remain in place across Tennessee through the weekend. An additional concern will be the toppling of trees due to wind and saturated soil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.