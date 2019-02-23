A state of emergency has been declared in Moore County on Saturday because of flooding in the area.
The county posted on its Facebook account the declaration at 12:10 p.m.
“So our citizens know: While working closely with local and state emergency responders and to insure all assets of Metro Moore County are to be made available for response to the needs of our citizens...Moore County has officially declared a "State of Emergency"
The state of emergency allows the county to access all resources in the county "to be ready to respond and handle all emergencies that may occur."
A shelter has been opened at the First United Methodist Church in Lynchburg.
Moore County residents in and around Hurdlow, Edde and the Sullenger Bend areas will need to evacuate near the Elk River or in lower flood areas because TVA is going to discharge water from Tims Ford Dam.
TVA predicts the Elk River to rise two feet downstream toward Fayetteville.
At 10:30 a.m. the following roads were reported closed:
Gattistown, Dry Prong, Coker, Dogtail, Turkey Creek Loop, Ashley, Cumberland Springs, Raysville, Hurricane Creek, Shelton, Harry Hill, Cashion, Motlow Barns, Main Street, Goose Branch, Short Creek, State Route 129.
State Route 50 toward Fayetteville was nearing closure.
According to Metro Moore County EMA Director Jason Deal, one road washed away causing limited access to a group of homes. Many residents are still sheltered in place.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
