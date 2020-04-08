NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - New numbers from the CDC show the coronavirus is taking a greater toll on African Americans.
The CDC says African Americans make up a third of people hospitalized with the Coronavirus, but only 12 percent of the U.S. population.
In fact, African Americans may be more likely to have severe cases due to higher rates of diabetes, obesity, asthma and heart disease.
Clifton Harris, President and CEO of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee says the number of Africans American across the country dying from the coronavirus should be a wake up call.
"It's no secret African Americans have always had health care issues. And on top of that, we also hold those jobs that are considered essential services that puts us in the front line,” Harris said.
Today the State Department of Health released data on COVID-19 and the races of people being treated.
“Of the cases that we know about or of the positive cases. 26 percent are White, 7 percent are African American. 2 ½ percent are in the other category.
A half percent Asian and 63 percent pending or unknown,” Dr. Piercey with the State Department of Health said. “Unfortunately Tennesseans have a higher rates of diabetes and hypertension and our African American Tennesseans have a higher than average rate, even in Tennessee.”
Dr. James Hildreth with MeHarry Medical College says those with underlying health medical conditions should cautious when it comes to the coronavirus. He also wanted to dispel several myths.
"I've heard people say that African Americans are more susceptible to the virus. That is not correct! Susceptibility is determined by the receptors of the virus. And as far as we know, those are evenly distributed against populations groups. What African Americans are more susceptible to more severe disease. Not to the virus,” Dr. Hildreth said.
According to Nashville Mayor John Cooper, African Americans make up a quarter of the city’s population.
"Being focused on the vulnerable population is very important. And that's one of the reasons why the assessment centers are free. Also, I believe it's Nashville policy-as well as state policy and local policy...the treatment for COVID-19 is also going to be free,” Mayor Cooper said.
Harris hopes the coronavirus teaches us as a country and a community to discuss healthcare and race more openly."Until we are bold enough and honest enough to start having those conversations, I think we're going to see a continued divide between the have's and the have not's. And that is not a good thing for any neighborhood. For any city. For any country,” Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.