Having a small amount of marijuana may not earn you a criminal record for much longer in Tennessee. Decriminalization is back for debate at the state’s capitol.
Lawmakers backing the bill say it’s about protecting teens and young adults. “We do not need to be putting our citizens in jail,” Sen. Sara Kyle, D-Memphis, the author of the bill, said. “We don't need to lose their talent and prevent them from working."
Tennessee is one of 16 states in which marijuana is completely illegal and has not been decriminalized at all. In 10 states and Washington D.C., it is completely legal. The rest of the county has either medicinally legalized it, decriminalized it, or both.
Sen. Kyle’s bill proposal decriminalizes the possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. "There's many young people that come out of college having this charge on their record as possessing marijuana,” she told News4.
Currently, being caught with any amount of marijuana in Tennessee is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine. In 2016, both Memphis and Nashville passed city ordinances giving officers the discretion to charge someone with a civil infraction for small amounts of marijuana. Then-Governor Bill Haslam later signed a bill repealing those local laws.
“People have a lot of fear that this plant will make their children want to experiment with other drugs and become addicted,” Sen. Kyle said. "I would love it to pass this year, but at least it gets us to start discussing what marijuana really is and break down these barriers of fear."
Judge Seth Norman told News4 95% of people he sees in drug court started with marijuana. “If they can medicinally prove it improves pain and cures illnesses, I’m 100% for it,” he said, “but I’m very guarded about putting that foot in the door.” The judge called it detrimental to young people.
Sen. Kyle also introduced a bill that would decriminalize marijuana for out of state visitors. It would allow anyone with a medical marijuana permit to bring up to half an ounce into Tennessee, as long as they have proof from their doctor.
