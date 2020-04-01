NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A potential coronavirus surge is weeks away and the hospitals in the state may not have enough resources to meet the demand.
That's left state leaders looking for unique answers to COVID-19 treatment including bringing in private businesses to help.
"We're going to need thousands of additional beds as the surge hits," Governor Bill Lee said.
Hotels, convention centers, and college dorms could possibly house hospital patients.
Governor Lee said those spaces may help with the thousands of hospital beds needed if the coronavirus surge hits.
"Desperate times demand desperate measures," Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center said.
Dr. Schaffner compares the governor's latest idea to what's happening in New York with the USNS Comfort.
"It's out there taking non-COVID patients so that the COVID patients can be in the hospital and for certain kinds of patients who are perhaps recovering from surgery, particularly minor surgery, or non-infectious diseases, that might be something that could work," Dr. Schaffner said.
Around 100 hotels across the state are willing to open their doors to help if there's a major spike in coronavirus cases.
News4 spoke with Rob Mortensen who is the President and CEO of Hospitality Tennessee on Wednesday.
He said the hotels could be used as hospitals or house healthcare workers on the front lines.
"We know that there's not a whole lot of folks in the hotels as we speak, so, it's great open space that can be utilized to help folks right now," Mortensen said.
Governor Lee said the Army Corps of Engineers has been looking at several spaces. The plan is to figure out if hotels, convention centers, or college dorms can be transformed quickly.
"If the time comes and if the need comes, we've got the resources there," Mortensen said.
The governor is also calling on all healthcare workers especially those out of work to help battle the potential surge.
He's expected to go into more detail about the plans on Thursday.
