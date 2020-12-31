NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 2020 was a short work year for state lawmakers after the COVID-19 pandemic ended their first legislative session.
Then it became the main focus of a shortened second half. However, there are a few laws that take effect tomorrow in our state.
The first is an expansion of the Amber Alert system. The Holly Bobo Act will allow alerts to be issued for missing or endangered young adults under 21.
Bob went missing as an 18-year-old back in 2011. It took years to find her body and her family believes an Amber Alert could have benefited the entire case.
Another law kicking in effect tomorrow is you'll also have to be 21 to buy tobacco products, which follows a federal law passed in 2019.
This law includes vaping devices, e-cigs, and then the standard smoke or chew tobacco products.
Lastly, a big note was the abortion law that was passed last second during the resume session. It's called the 'Heartbeat Bill' and it bans abortions after a heart beat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks.
Right now the bill is clogged up with legal challenges in the court system.
