NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- A split between the Tennessee House and Senate on a high-profile school voucher bill has forced both chambers to designate negotiators to come up with a compromise.
Lawmakers on Tuesday refused to budge on their differences on the voucher bill after going back and forth on various amendments.
Under Lee's proposal, parents of students in the state's four most-populated school districts could receive up to $7,300 in state funds to spend on private school tuition and other approved expenses, but they would need to meet certain income requirements.
The Senate's version conflicts with what House members passed, which includes immigration status verification and applies to the state's most populated counties.
That means the two chambers will form a joint panel known as a "conference committee" to find a solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.