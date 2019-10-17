NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lawmakers across the country and right here at home are reacting to the death of US Representative Elijah Cummings.
Cummins died Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland after battling longtime health issues. He was 68-years-old.
Rep. Elijah Cummings dedicated his life to serving the people of Maryland. May God lift up his family and friends as they heal from this loss.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) October 17, 2019
Elijah Cummings was my Chairman and my friend, and when he spoke — with his moral clarity and conviction — the world listened.— Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) October 17, 2019
This is a developing story and will be updated.
