10/17 Elijah Cummings

Maryland Rep. Elijah E. Cummings died on Oct. 17 due to complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said. He was 68.

 AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Lawmakers across the country and right here at home are reacting to the death of US Representative Elijah Cummings.

Cummins died Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland after battling longtime health issues. He was 68-years-old.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

