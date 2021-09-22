NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State lawmakers are proposing a bill that would end anonymous child abuse reporting. Some Tennessee families are in favor of the initiative but advocates who want to keep anonymity in child abuse reporting say it’s an important factor in life or death situations.
Representative Clay Doggett, one of the sponsors of the bill, spoke in front of the joint education committee Tuesday. “We see cases where people would use the anonymous reporting system to perhaps report or make false reports on a spouse, ex-spouse, ex-partners, or guardians or grandparents of children in an attempt to harass,” said Doggett, in front of the Joint Education Committee Tuesday.
Advocates for keeping anonymous child abuse reporting, like Rep. Torrey Harris say, each claim is worth investigating. “If we miss even one child who could have potentially survived child abuse who would've not been killed those are opportunities that would have missed if they take away anonymous reporting,” Harris said.
Harris says last year they received almost 23,000 child abuse calls from the Department of Children Services. Tennessee families who spoke out during their hearing Tuesday shared how anonymous child abuse reporting turned their lives upside down. They claim those reporting are angry relatives or former spouses seeking revenge.
“If anyone is going to report a family for suspected abuse and neglect they must be willing to stand behind those accusations and not hide behind them,” said one mother during the hearing.
“I asked you, I beg you... to support the change in this law, hold people accountable for what they are reporting,” said one father during the hearing.
Kristy Darcy is visiting Nashville. She says this kind of legislation could silence truth seekers.
“Statistically, how many lives does it save when you have that anonymity versus when you take that anonymity away people's tendency to actually report is going to be so much less potentially,” said Darcy.
Lawmakers plan to keep looking into this issue over the next several months.
